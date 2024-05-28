PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to evaluate benefits of additional utility scale renewable energy power project in the public sector, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The committee with following composition will independently evaluate the technical, commercial and economic parameters governing the addition of solar capacity in the system: (i) Musadik Malik, Minister for Petroleum, Convener; (ii) Capt Muhammad Mahmood (retired), Secretary IT&T-Member; (iii) Waseem Mukhtar, Chairman Nepra, Member; (iv) Fiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, LUMS, Member; (v) Gerwin Dareesmann, renewable energy expert, Member; (vi) Muhammad Shaid, CEO Pak Solar, Member; (vii) Syed Faizan Ali Shah, GIZ, Member; (viii) and Sheraz Khan, Director, PPIB.

According to sources, Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee are as follows: (i) determine available capacity threshold for addition of optimum quantum of solar energy in the power mix, keeping in view current state (constraints) of power generation, transmission and distribution system; (ii) suggest the feasibility of additional solar energy power generation through utility, scale renewable power projects in public sector by analyzing the monthly peak demand of the system (summer and winter seasons and assess the potential solar capacity (utility and distributed scale) that can be added; (iii) tariff impact of additional solar energy capacity, keeping in view current installed capacity, contractual obligations of GoP, global trends in solar pricing regime, existing national tariff structure and projected demand/supply; (iv) technical and financial requirements of additional solar power (utility and distributed scale) into the power system by improvement in the transmission and distribution system; and (v) policy options to bring in additional renewable in energy mix, with an objective to bring down national average power tariff.

The prime minister has also allowed the committee to co-opt any additional member(s) on need basis so that a compressive plan can be prepared in this regard.

The committee shall finalise its recommendations within one month and the report will be submitted to the prime minister for consideration. Power Division shall notify the committee and provide secretarial support to the committee.

