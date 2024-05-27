Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on refugee camp in Rafah

Pakistan on Monday condemned "in the strongest words" Israeli bombardment and targeting of an UNRWA refugee camp in Rafah in Gaza Strip that resulted in multiple casualties.

"Targeting of individuals who were displaced earlier because of Israeli bombardment and were sheltered in a refugee camp, is yet another breach of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation forces," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO termed the attack "a blatant defiance" of the additional provisional measures of May 24 by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which it ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the worsening humanitarian conditions faced by civilians.

"With its latest actions, Israeli occupation forces have once again demonstrated their contempt for international law and the basic tenets of decency and acceptable international behaviour," it added.

Pakistan reiterated its demand for immediate and unconditional implementation of the orders of the ICJ of May 24 and called for immideate measures to fully protect civilians in Gaza, while demanding Israel's accountability for the Gaza genocide.

"We call on the UN Security Council to play its role in preventing Israel from any further attacks against the civilians in Rafah and taking effective measures to protect the people of Gaza," it concluded.