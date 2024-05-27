May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges higher ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

Reuters Published May 27, 2024 Updated May 27, 2024 07:30pm

LONDON: Oil prices perked up in mute trade owing to public holidays in Britain and United States after a downbeat week characterised by the outlook for U.S. interest rates in the face of sticky inflation.

The Brent crude July contract was up 76 cents at $82.88 a barrel by 1411 GMT. The more active August contract rose 80 cents to $82.64. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 78 cents at $78.50.

Brent lost about 2% last week and WTI nearly 3% after Federal Reserve minutes showed some officials would be willing to raise interest rates further if it were deemed necessary to control stubbornly high inflation.

Oil prices drop as interest rate policy spurs fuel demand worries

“Sentiment in the oil complex … has been skittish as investors are constantly recalibrating expectations for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Recent data emanating from Western economies has shifted rate cut expectations depending on geography.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to make a cut in June while investors are braced for higher-for-longer U.S. rates, Bank of America analysts said on Friday.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index expected this week will be in the spotlight for further signals about interest rate policy. The index, due to be released on May 31, is viewed as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

German inflation data on Wednesday and euro zone readings on Friday will also be watched for signs of a European rate cut that traders have pencilled in for next week.

On Monday, key ECB policymakers said the bank has room to cut interest rates as inflation slows but must take its time in easing policy, even if the direction of travel is already clear.

Eyes will also be trained on the coming meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia. The meeting is to take place online on June 2.

An extension to output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day is the likely outcome, OPEC+ sources have said this month.

OPEC+ OPEC Brent crude Oil WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil edges higher ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Read more stories