Futures spread down 571bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 571bps to 16.45 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 14.2 percent to 112.25 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 130.79 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 19.3 percent to Rs 4.56 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.66 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024