Pak athlete, journalist released in Greece

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani athlete and journalist Mona Khan was released at the intervention of Pakistan’s Embassy following her brief arrest in Greece.

“At the intervention of our Embassy, Mona Khan has been released from the lock up,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, adding: “She is on the way from Katerini to Athens to reunite with her son.” Earlier, Baloch said that Pakistan Embassy’s officials met journalist Mona Khan after consular access was granted by Greek authorities. The Pakistani athlete and journalist Mona Khan was arrested by Greek police reportedly for trying to hoist the Pakistani flag on Mount Olympus where she had enrolled to participate in a hiking competition.

Responding to media queries, Baloch said that Pakistan Embassy’s officials were granted consular access to athlete Mona and they met her at the lockup.

