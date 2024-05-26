PTI leader Mughal granted bail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Mughal in a case registered against him under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The ATC Judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, approved his post-arrest bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000. Amir Masood Ghulam’s counsel, Ali Bukhari advocate and Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that police arrested Mughal on Friday night from outside of the PTI central secretariat building during an operation by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) against alleged illegal construction. The city police registered a case against Mughal and others on Friday night at Karachi Company police station at the complaint of Muhammad Sajjad area magistrate under Section 7 of the ATA, 353,186,148,149, and 337 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

