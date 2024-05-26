PTI terms 25th May 2022 ‘darkest day’ in political history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday declared May 25, 2022 as the darkest day in political history of the country as it was the day when the state used its full might on peaceful marchers under leadership of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and subjected them to tear gas, rubber bullets and baton charge for hours in total disregard to the constitution and law.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, in a statement, said that Khan launched the movement of Haqeeqi Azadi two years ago and took out a historic peaceful Azadi march to establish supremacy of constitution and rule of law in the country.

However, he stated that as the state’s fascism reached its peak, the peaceful participations of the march were subjected to the worst state brutalities on May 25, 2022 and a reign of terror was unleashed on peaceful marchers including women, children and elderly people.

He recalled that on that day, human rights were trampled across the country and the sanctity of four walls was desecrated, as houses were raided, women and children were harassed, and PTI leaders and workers were abducted. He stated that during this state barbarism, two PTI workers were martyred, and dozens were injured, besides destroying properties and ransacking their homes.

Hasan noted that the state tried its best to push the country towards a civil war; however it was Imran Khan who, despite facing and enduring all the worst state atrocities, held high the flag of peace and saved the country from internal turmoil and chaos.

He said that two years ago, the oppression and tyranny inflicted on the citizens marked the beginning of a shameful sequence of the state brutality and fascism, adding that during these two years, Pakistan’s largest and only federal political party PTI, had been subjected to full-scale state brutality.

He lamented that under the pretext of a false flag operation on May 9, senior leaders, including women, and over 10,000 workers were rounded up and imprisoned. He went on to say that the state was still engaged in extrajudicial killing and illegal activities, while Imran Khan and PTI were continuously targeted with violence and revenge.

Pakistan needs stability, which can only be achieved by ensuring supremacy of constitution and law, he asserted. He demanded immediate end to the state oppression, release of Imran Khan to provide effective leadership to the country before it is too late.

