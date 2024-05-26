‘Steps underway for wellbeing of special children’

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that special students are an important part of our society and all possible steps would be taken for their welfare.

He stated this during his visit to Special Education Centre today.

The governor said that he would make efforts for the improvement of the school at the government level. He also visited different parts of the school.

The principal of the school, Ghazala Yasmin, while giving a briefing to the governor of Punjab, said that this special education school was established in 2022 at a cost of Rs 20 million with the full support and encouragement of General Arif (R). She said that this school was spread over an area of six kanals, the first floor of which has been constructed under self-help basis while efforts are underway for the construction of the second floor.

