Cattle market: Sattar says satisfied with security arrangements

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

KARACHI: MQM senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar has stated that the security arrangements at the cattle market are satisfactory, and law enforcement agencies are working on further improvements.

He made these comments during a media briefing on his visit to the Northern Bypass Cattle Market.

Muzaffar Hasan Khan, Administrator of the Northern Bypass Cattle Market, welcomed Dr Farooq Sattar and informed him about the facilities provided to traders and buyers.

Speaking to the media, Farooq Sattar remarked that the cattle market is a symbol of Karachi. He congratulated the farmers and organisers who work hard throughout the year to prepare this market.

He mentioned that, as an elected representative and citizen, he visited the cattle market to review the security measures with the officers of law enforcement agencies and the administration.

He found the security situation at the Northern Bypass Cattle Market to be quite good.

He noted that the Northern Bypass Cattle Market is set up in a spacious area, bordered by the Gadap one side and the Hub area on the other. Although it is somewhat distant from central Karachi, it is safe, and no incidents of robbery have been reported in or around the market.

