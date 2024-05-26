Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: The local gold market on Saturday saw a slight dip but silver stood firm, traders said.

At the week close, the precious metal lost just Rs200 and Rs172 to settle for Rs240,000 per tola and Rs205, 761 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $2, 333 per ounce, down by $5 while silver was available for $30.40 per ounce.

The local silver was traded for Rs2, 800 per tola and Rs2, 400.54 per 10 grams, traders added.

