2,271 involved in gambling arrested: CCPO

LAHORE: Police have registered 540 cases and arrested 2271 suspects in a series of operations against lawbreakers involved in gambling this year.

A senior police officer told here on Saturday that as a result of these ongoing operations, Rs7.174 million was recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the crackdown against those involved in the heinous business of gambling is still going on. He issued directives to intensify intelligence-based raids on gambling dens and use information technology to tighten the noose around individuals involved in online gambling. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of closely monitoring social media accounts and applications which are promoting online gambling.

