Heatwave likely to persist in current week

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

KARACHI: Amid the continuing heatwave in the country, the Met Office has forecast higher temperatures and near-normal rains for June 2024, heralding the weather intensity ahead.

“The daytime maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most of the country,” it said in its June outlook, also indicating warmer weather for hilly parts of the country.

It said that the country is likely to receive near normal rains this June, warning that higher than normal temperatures may speed up snowmelt in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir next month.

The snowmelt, it said, will increase flow in rivers, which will help suffice water for irrigation with “a good impact”.

It also alerted that the present atmospheric conditions are supportive for the likelihood of heat wave development; especially over the plain areas of the southern half of the country.

“Current atmospheric conditions may trigger dust storms, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, posing risks to crops, buildings, and infrastructure in the region,” the Met added.

Over the past 24 hours: Heatwave spell remained unrelenting to scorch the country with a maximum temperatures ranging up to 50 Celsius each in Dadu and Mohenjo Daro.

Followed by Jacobabad 49 Celsius, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Sibbi, Larkana, Rohri, Sukkur and Turbat 48 each, Bahawalpur, Khairpur and Sakrand 47 each.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country during the current week,” the Met forecast.

It also said that weather in Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid with a maximum temperatures ranging up to 30 Celsius and humidity to 80 percent.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during next 2 to 3 days. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

