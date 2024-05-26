AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Fine imposed on violators: AC Qasimabad inspects rates of Naan, Chapati

HYDERABAD: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Abdul Wahid Channa, conducted a surprise inspection of various Sheermal/Tandoors/Restaurants in Taluka Qasimabad to ensure implementation of the notified weight and rates of Naan and Chapati.

During the inspection, strict action was taken against violators, with a fine of Rs30,000 imposed on those found guilty. One violator was arrested, and several warnings were issued to others for non-compliance with the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

The notification stipulates the minimum weight and maximum rates for Naan and Chapati, and the administration is determined to ensure its strict implementation, to protect the rights of consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned that any further violations will be dealt with severely, and the administration will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the public is not exploited.

