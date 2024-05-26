‘Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery’ dept operational in LGH

LAHORE: The Punjab government has established a new department of “Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery” in Lahore General Hospital for the treatment and operation of oral and facial cancers and structural defects including fractures of the mouth, face and jaws as a result of accidents.

With the opening of this department, modern treatment facilities will be available to patients suffering from various mouth, face and jaw diseases. Speaking in this regard, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said, “Oral and Maxillofacial” department will also facilitate operation of broken jaws.

He hoped that head of this new department Prof. Armaghan Israr Mirza would provide education and training to the students of PGMI/AMC regarding “Oral and Maxillofacial” surgery.

The Principal PGMI directed the hospital administration to provide maximum facilities to the patients coming for treatment of mouth, face and jaws.

Prof. Armaghan Israr Mirza assured that he will perform the responsibilities of this important department efficiently by using all his abilities and energies and will put his share for increasing the good name of the LGH.

