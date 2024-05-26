FIA lodges case over embezzlement in distribution of gunny bags

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged a case against Passco officials after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of embezzlement in distribution of wheat Bardana (gunny bags).

Sources in the FIA Lahore Zone said that

an FIR has been registered over embezzlement and irregularities in distribution of the gunny bags. The case was lodged against former GM Field Zahoor Ahmad Ranjha, Zonal Head Bahwalnagar Jibran Iqbal and Zonal Head Burewala Rao Muhammad Akram.

The accused are charged with causing Rs1 billion loss to the national exchequer.

The sources said the investigation into the case has been launched following registration of the case by FIA Lahore Zone. The FIA will collect evidence from Passco centres regarding wrong distribution of Bardana from across the province.

