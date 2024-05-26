AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-26

Dozens of people deprived of valuables in Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Armed dacoits, robbers, and carjacking gangs have deprived dozens of citizens of gold, cash, mobile phones, motorcycles, and cars in the jurisdictions of different police stations during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the police have registered over 76 car lifting, 71 cases of mobile phone snatching, 18 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery as well as three cases of kidnapping, and one case of murder in the same period.

The 76 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include five cars and 71 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Karachi Company, Khanna, Koral, Industrial Area, and Sumbal police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 14 motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, 11 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station, 11 vehicles including seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station, 10 from the limits of Koral police station as well as six motorbikes from the limits of Shehzad Town station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched six mobile phones, auto thieves stole 14 motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, another 11 cases of carjacking and eight cases of mobile theft were reported to Karachi Company police station, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones, robbers struck at six places and auto thieves stole four bikes from the limits of Khanna police station and three cases of robbery and 10 cases of auto theft were reported to Koral police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones, auto thieves stole one bike as well as two cases of kidnapping and one murder was reported to Sumbal police station.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six motorbikes and armed persons snatched two mobile phones in the limits of the Secretariat police station. Five cases of mobile snatching, one case of robbery, and three cases of auto theft were reported to the Shalimar police station.

