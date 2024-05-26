AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-26

Rubina urges BISP’s beneficiaries not to trust messages from any number except ‘8171’

APP Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Saturday advised the beneficiaries not to trust messages received from any other number except BISP’s official number which is ‘8171’.

She urged the beneficiaries to visit the designated payment centres to collect their quarterly stipends and warned against trusting any number other than 8171, as other numbers are likely fraudulent and used to deceive innocent people. She was speaking to the women during her visit to the BISP payment centres in Peshawar, said a news release issued here.

Rubina Khalid made a clear announcement that the total amount of the quarterly tranche issued under Benazir Kafaalat is Rs. 10,500. She advised deserving women to count and receive their full amount and to request a bank receipt. In case of any deduction of the stipend or abuse by the staff, she urged beneficiaries to immediately file a complaint with the BISP helpline at 080026477.

During her visit, Chairperson Rubina Khalid inspected the payment centres established at Tamash Stadium and the UC20 office in Peshawar to review the payment disbursement process to deserving women and the necessary arrangements and facilities provided to them.

Later, Rubina Khalid also visited the BISP office in Peshawar. She instructed the staff to prioritize payments to elderly women and those with young children. She emphasized that deserving women should be informed about their amount while issuing tokens.

The Chairperson BISP stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the office and improving arrangements for deserving women. She insisted that women be treated with respect and courtesy, warning that any misbehavior will not be tolerated.

