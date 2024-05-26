AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
Brazil 2023/24 soybean crop view cut on sharp drop in average yields

Reuters Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

SAO PAULO: Brazilian soybean production will total 147.57 million metric tons in the 2023/2024 season, smaller than a previously forecast 147.96 million tons, according to a new estimate by agribusiness consultancy Datagro on Friday.

The consultancy cited a drop in national yields for the reduction of its soybean projection and said production losses in flood-hit Rio Grande do Sul state, the second biggest producer after Mato Grosso, were partly offset by an upward revision of the overall size of the planted area.

Datagro said Brazilian soy farmers increased planted area for the 17th consecutive year. The consultancy estimated plantings on 45.935 million hectares (2.471 million acres), up from 45.520 million hectares previously, which represents an increase of 2.8% compared to the 2022/23 season.

Despite raising the projected soy area, the consultancy reduced expected average soy yields to 3,213 kilograms per hectare from 3,251 kilograms per hectare.

This is 10.8% lower than the 3,602 kilogram record achieved in the 2022/23 season, Datagro said. Datagro also cut its second corn production estimate to 90.515 million tons, from 91.862 million tons, citing weather concerns. This represents a 16.7% fall from the 108.595 million tons reaped in 2023.

