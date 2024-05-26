AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 26, 2024
Markets Print 2024-05-26

Copper slips on interest rate worries, lacklustre demand in China

Reuters Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

LONDON: Copper prices dropped on Friday as worries about higher interest rates and soft physical demand in China curbed the appetite of investors who had sent prices to record highs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.8% to $10,331.50 per metric ton by 1600 GMT. “The rally will likely continue in the medium to long term, but in the short term we have to respect the fundamentals,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

LME copper touched a record high of $11,104.50 a ton on Monday, driven by speculators and computer-driven funds, but is down about 3% on a weekly basis, on track for the worst week since the week ended Feb. 9.

“We have to accept that the latest rally has driven by financial investors, not by physical traders, in fact they’ve been selling into it, given the softness we’re seeing in Chinese data, and that didn’t improve at all this week,” Hansen added.

Physical demand in China, the world’s biggest copper consumer, has been dampened by the high prices. The usual premium to import copper into China has been flipped into a discount since mid-May. Also curbing metals prices has been robust US and German economic data that bolstered prospects of interest rates staying higher for longer on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We’ve been looking for support in the metals space from the prospect for restocking as interest rates started to come down, but the prospect of US rates being cut only once this year has deflated some of the investment appetite,” Hansen said.

A normalisation between London and New York futures also weighed on prices after copper’s rally was propelled by a short squeeze on the US Comex exchange.

LME aluminium rose 1.5% to $2,661 a ton and nickel gained 0.9% to $20,260, while tin shed 0.5% to $33,275, zinc dipped 0.1% at $3,060.50 and lead eased 0.4% to $2,297.50.

Copper aluminium Copper prices LME Saxo Bank

