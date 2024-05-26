AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Markets Print 2024-05-26

Spot rate firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that it is expected that more ginning factories will start their operations from the coming week.

He also told that the rate of new Phutti is in between Rs 9,500 to Rs 10,700 per 40 kg. He further said that cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, while Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. 400

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

