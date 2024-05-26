AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
French wheat rating slips, maize sowing slows as rain returns

Reuters Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

PARIS: The condition of French soft wheat declined slightly last week to remain at a four-year low while maize planting slowed, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as rain returned to crop belts.

A warm, sunny spell two weeks ago had helped crops and soil dry out after a damp growing season in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

But showers last week and this week during unsettled weather have raised concern that persisting wet conditions may damage maturing wheat and barley while preventing farmers from completing maize planting.

Some 63% of French soft wheat was rated as in good or excellent condition by May 20, down from 64% a week earlier and 93% a year ago, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The rating was the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

The good/excellent score for durum wheat, used in pasta, fell to 64% from 66% the previous week. For barley, the winter barley rating was unchanged on the week at 66% while the spring barley score fell to 73% from 74%. Farmers had sown 78% of the expected maize area compared with 73% a week earlier. That was well behind year-earlier progress of 93% and a five-year average 96% for the time of year.

