Markets Print 2024-05-26

Taiwan tenders for estimated 96,850 tons of wheat of US-origin

Reuters Published 26 May, 2024 02:56am

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 96,850 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 30. The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast.

One consignment of 48,175 tons was sought for shipment between July 20 and Aug. 3, they said. A second consignment of 48,657 tons was sought for shipment between Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and soft white wheat. The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of US wheat export prices in Asian markets.

In its last reported tender on April 25, the association purchased an estimated 106,675 tons of milling wheat, also to be sourced from the United States.

Wheat European traders Taiwan Flour Millers' Association

