KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.567 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,615.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.433 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.129 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.930 billion), Silver (PKR 1.490 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.362 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.161 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 303.357million), DJ (PKR 263.646 million), SP 500 (PKR 210.557 million), Copper (PKR 177.844 million), Brent (PKR 44.286 million), Japan Equity (PKR 32.610 million) and Palladium (PKR 27.568 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 142 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 248.882 million were traded.

