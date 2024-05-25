Buttler the bedrock as England set Pakistan 184 to win T20

England captain Jos Buttler smashed 84 off 51 balls as the hosts set Pakistan a target of 184 to win the second T20 international at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Buttler was ably supported by 37 from Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow’s 21 but England failed to build on the platform given to them by their skipper.

England were 144-2 with five overs to spare before Bairstow departed.

Rain washes out England-Pakistan T20 opener

But five wickets fell for just 25 runs as Pakistan battled back to give the tourists a chance of chasing down the target.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-36.

Jofra Archer will form part of the England bowling attack in his first home international appearance since 2020.

Fast bowler Archer has been beset by elbow injuries since his starring role in helping England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

The first T20 of the four-match series was washed out on Wednesday.