AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Buttler the bedrock as England set Pakistan 184 to win T20

AFP Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 08:14pm

England captain Jos Buttler smashed 84 off 51 balls as the hosts set Pakistan a target of 184 to win the second T20 international at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Buttler was ably supported by 37 from Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow’s 21 but England failed to build on the platform given to them by their skipper.

England were 144-2 with five overs to spare before Bairstow departed.

Rain washes out England-Pakistan T20 opener

But five wickets fell for just 25 runs as Pakistan battled back to give the tourists a chance of chasing down the target.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-36.

Jofra Archer will form part of the England bowling attack in his first home international appearance since 2020.

Fast bowler Archer has been beset by elbow injuries since his starring role in helping England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

The first T20 of the four-match series was washed out on Wednesday.

Babar Azam Jofra Archer Jos Buttler England Vs Pakistan T20

Comments

200 characters

Buttler the bedrock as England set Pakistan 184 to win T20

Share under NFC Award: Govt may explore option of sharing debt servicing, power circular debt with provinces

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Interior minister forms committee to plan establishment of safe city project in Dasu-Chilas

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

Israel official says 'intention' to renew Gaza talks 'this week'

Despite UN court orders to halt offensive, Israel’s aggression continues in Rafah

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Gold continues downtrend, sheds Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories