AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,941 Increased By 103.5 (1.32%)
BR30 25,648 Increased By 196 (0.77%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Archer makes international return as Pakistan put England in to bat

AFP Published 25 May, 2024 06:44pm

BIRMINGHAM: Jofra Archer was named in the England side for a first home international in nearly four years as Pakistan put the hosts into bat in Saturday’s second T20 international at Edgbaston.

Fast bowler Archer has been beset by elbow injuries since his starring role in helping England win the 50 over World Cup in 2019.

However, the 29-year-old’s return could be a timely boost ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United States next month.

“Excited for Jofra, long road for him but looks great and looks fit,” said England captain Jos Buttler.

Rain washes out England-Pakistan T20 opener

Liam Livingstone is also included on his return from injury, meaning there is no place for Sam Curran.

Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are included for Pakistan, who are looking to build on a 2-1 series win over Ireland earlier this month.

The first T20 of the four-match series was washed out on Wednesday.

England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Liam Livingstone, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 4 Fakhar Zaman, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Azam Khan, 7 Iftikhar Ahmed, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Amir

Babar Azam Jofra Archer England Vs Pakistan T20

Comments

200 characters

Archer makes international return as Pakistan put England in to bat

Share under NFC Award: Govt may explore option of sharing debt servicing, power circular debt with provinces

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Interior minister forms committee to plan establishment of safe city project in Dasu-Chilas

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

Israel official says 'intention' to renew Gaza talks 'this week'

Despite UN court orders to halt offensive, Israel’s aggression continues in Rafah

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Gold continues downtrend, sheds Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories