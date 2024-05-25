AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
World

Israel official says 'intention' to renew Gaza talks 'this week'

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: An Israeli official said Saturday the government had an “intention” to renew “this week” talks...
AFP Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 07:12pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: An Israeli official said Saturday the government had an "intention" to renew "this week" talks aimed at reaching a hostage release deal in Gaza, after a meeting in Paris between US and Israeli officials.

"There is an intention to renew the talks this week and there is an agreement," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli official did not elaborate on the agreement, but Israeli media reported that Mossad chief David Barnea had agreed during meetings in Paris with mediators CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on a new framework for the stalled negotiations.

In landmark ruling, ICJ orders Israel to ‘immediately halt’ offensive in Rafah

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken also spoke with Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz about new efforts to achieve a ceasefire and reopen the Rafah border crossing, Washington said.

Talks aimed at reaching a hostage release and truce deal in the Gaza Strip ground to a halt this month after Israel launched a military operation in the territory's far-southern city of Rafah.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas's October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,903 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to data from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

