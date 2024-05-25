AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
‘Black Dog’ wins Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes

Reuters Published 25 May, 2024 02:19pm
Eddie Peng, cast member of the film ‘Black Dog’ speaks after the dog Xin won the Grand Prix Palme Dog award, during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Eddie Peng, cast member of the film 'Black Dog' speaks after the dog Xin won the Grand Prix Palme Dog award, during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters

CANNES, France: ‘Black Dog,’ about a man released from prison who returns home to his remote town in China to rid it of stray dogs before the Olympics, only to befriend one of them, won the Cannes Film Festival’s ‘Un Certain Regard’ competition on Friday.

Eddie Peng, who stars as Lang in the film by director Guan Hu, attended the ceremony at Cannes along with greyhound Xin.

It was the second prize in one day for Xin, who donned the Palm Dog red collar after being picked for the Grand Jury Prize at a separate ceremony celebrating canine performances.

The ‘Un Certain Regard’ jury prize went to the French film ‘The Story of Souleymane,’ director Boris Lojkine’s feature about a Guinean immigrant’s struggle to survive in Paris.

Cannes Film Festival top prize: Who will win?

The best director prize was given to both Italy’s Roberto Minervini for ‘The Damned’ and Zambian-Welsh auteur Rungano Nyoni for ‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl,’ while ‘Norah,’ by Saudi Arabian director Tawfik Alzaidi, received a special mention.

Canadian filmmaker and actor Xavier Dolan headed this year’s five-strong jury for the competition focused on arthouse films that runs parallel to the main competition, the Palme d’Or.

There were 18 films in total competing for the prize.

