KP CM against tax on ‘naswar’

NNI Published 25 May, 2024 05:32am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Friday opposed taxing Naswar in the upcoming budget of the province.

The proposal to tax Naswar was forwarded in the meeting of the KP cabinet, chaired by Gandapur to approve proposals for budget 2024-25.

Gandapur opposing the proposal said Naswar is used by poor people and this should not be taxed in the upcoming budget.

Naswar is a moist, powdered tobacco dip consumed mostly in Afghanistan and surrounding countries, including Pakistan, India and neighboring Central Asian republics.

It is stuffed in the floor of the mouth under the lower lip, or inside the cheek known as Butt style stuffing, for extended periods of time, usually for 15 to 30 minutes.

According to medical experts, the severity of Naswar addiction could result in severe gum infections, jaw complications, and the loss of multiple teeth. It’s harmful effects extend beyond oral health, potentially causing bone loss, stomach disorders, and facial disfigurement.

It may also contribute to an increase in heart rate with cardiac vascular complications, and in some cases, it can lead to more severe conditions like mouth and oral cancer.

