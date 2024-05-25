AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Sports Print 2024-05-25

Pakistan retains pacer Haris Rauf in T20 World Cup squad

AFP Published 25 May, 2024 05:32am

KARACHI: Pakistan retained fast bowler Haris Rauf when announcing on Friday their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, despite doubts over his fitness and lack of match practice.

The 30-year-old injured his shoulder during Pakistan Super League in February and is expected to play in the second Twenty20 international in Birmingham on Saturday — his first outing since recovery.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee said Rauf is fit and raring to go.

“Rauf is full fit and bowling well in the nets,” said a PCB release. “It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing in the first match at Headingley but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the coming matches.”

The Headingley match between Pakistan and England was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan is the 20th and the last team to announce the squad as they continued to search for combination since their 2-2 series draw at home against New Zealand last month.

PCB Haris Rauf Pakistan cricket team T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Squad T20 World Cup 2024

