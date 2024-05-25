AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

Special courts: Vacancies of judges filled, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 05:32am

LAHORE: Advocate General Punjab (AGP) on Friday told the Lahore High Court that the vacancies of the judges in various special courts of the province had been filled.

He also presented the notifications of the appointment of twelve district & sessions judges in six Anti Terrorism Courts (ATCs), four anti-corruption courts, a consumer court and others.

The Chief Justice however gave 15 days to the federal government to fill the vacancies of the judges in the special courts of Punjab after a federal law officer informed the court that the appointment of the judges would be approved in the next cabinet meeting.

Later, the LHC also notified the appointments of the judges approved by the government.

Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan lauded the role of the advocate general in filling the posts of the special courts lying vacant for months.

“All are respectable for us. You have shown good conduct,” the chief justice said to the law officer.

AGP said that some posts of the judges were still vacant as they were under the purview of the federal government.

The chief justice noted that previously the provincial government had been asking for time and now the federal government came up with the same request.

As per a notification, sessions judges including Khalid Arshad has been appointed at ATC-I Lahore, Irfan Haider at ATC-II Lahore, Muhammad Abbas at ATC Sargodha, Muhammad Naeem Saleem at ATC Gujranwala, Raja Shahid Zamir at ATC Faisalabad, and Ziaullah Khan at ATC Sahiwal.

Muhammad Ali has been posted at District Consumer Court of Lahore, Bakht Fakhar Bahzad as judicial member of the appellate tribunal of Punjab Revenue Authority, Muhammad Khalid Ishaq as special judge of anti-corruption court of Bahawalpur, Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi as special judge of anti-corruption court of Faisalabad, Safdar Ali Bhatti as senior special judge of anti-corruption court of Punjab and Arshad Hussain as special judge anti-corruption Lahore.

