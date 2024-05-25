Projects in underserved and unserved areas: USF body approves release of Rs4.7bn Q4 budget

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee approved the release of the 4th quarter budget amounting Rs4.7 billion to the USF Company for carrying out projects in underserved and unserved areas of the country.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja chaired the 49th USF Policy Committee meeting at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Friday.

Secretary IT Captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood was also present in the meeting.

The meeting approved the release of the 4th quarter budget amounting Rs4.7 billion to the USF Company.

The chair was briefed about the ongoing projects of USF. The committee was apprised that the presently total ongoing projects of USF are 33 including 23 of 4G and 10 Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects.

The Minister of State for IT also presided over 43rd Ignite Policy Committee meeting.

The Committee gave approval for releasing 4th quarter budget Rs318.88 million to the Ignite.

During the meeting, Ignite authorities briefed the meeting about the ongoing and future programmes of Ignite.

Minister of State for IT Fatima gave direction for utilising funds and completing the projects within timeline.

