Special event organised to celebrate ‘Africa Day 2024’

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) organised a special event to celebrate “Africa Day 2024” with the speakers appreciating Pakistan’s contributions to peace and security in Africa.

The theme of the event was “Pakistan’s Contribution to Peace, Security, and Prosperity in Africa” with speakers included Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood; Dean of African Corps/Ambassador of Morocco, Mohammad Karmoune; Additional Secretary (Africa), Shehryar Akbar Khan; Sector Commander West MINUSCA, Central African Republic (CAR), Brig Fahad Ayub; President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saqib Rafiq; Senior Research Fellow at Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Dr Tughral Yamin; Senior Vice President of RCCI, Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, and Director CAMEA, Amina Khan.

Ambassador Mohammed Karmoune discussed Morocco's significant role in African peace and development, highlighting its contribution of personnel to UN peacekeeping and involvement in stabilizing regions like Somalia and the DRC.

He also emphasized Morocco’s major investments in African infrastructure, banking, and telecommunications, including the Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline, enhancing integration across 30 countries.

Shehryar Akbar Khan commended Africa's advancements and Pakistan's support, noting over 230,000 personnel deployed in UN peacekeeping over six decades, with 4,300 currently active.

He highlighted the "Engage Africa" policy that fosters ties through training programs, reaffirming Pakistan's dedication to Africa's peace and development.

Brig Fahad Ayub and Dr Tughral Yamin praised the dedication and significant role of Pakistani peacekeepers in Africa.

Brig Ayub noted the deployment of 4,000 troops, efforts to increase female participation, and initiatives like agricultural support, highlighting their impartiality and trust earned.

Dr Yamin emphasised the peacekeepers' professionalism and the challenging conditions they face, underlining the importance of continued support and recognition for their efforts.

In his welcome remarks, Sohail Mahmood acknowledged contributions from partners including the Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MO Directorate at GHQ, RCCI, African Missions in Islamabad, African students, and Pakistan’s Envoys in Africa.

He highlighted Africa's progress and the AfCFTA’s impact, reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Africa's development, and emphasised the role of Pakistani peacekeeping.

He detailed Pakistan’s 'Engage Africa' policy, which helps strengthen and expand diplomatic and economic ties through new missions and joint initiatives. He stressed the strategic imperative of deepening Pakistan’s partnership with Africa and underscored the importance of a clear vision, consistent policy, and long-term strategy in this regard.

Director CAMEA Amina Khan highlighted the opening of new diplomatic missions in Rwanda, Djibouti, Ghana, Uganda, and Ivory Coast, and Ethiopia's mission in Islamabad, signifying strengthened bilateral relations.

She also commended Pakistan's UN peacekeeping efforts and stressed the importance of cultural and educational exchanges for lasting partnerships and shared prosperity.

Rafiq highlighted successful initiatives like the Pak-Africa Forum and a Cairo business event that led to several MoUs, ongoing capacity-building efforts, and proposed a Trade Help Desk.

Sarosh noted the nearly $4 billion in trade, potential for growth through the AfCFTA, and underscored Pakistan's strengths in textiles and agriculture as crucial for entering African markets.

The Heads of African Missions in Pakistan and Heads of Pakistan Missions in Africa also spoke on the occasion. Academics and members of the business community and students participated in the celebratory event. Stalls exhibiting African products and art work depicting African culture were also set up by African Missions in Islamabad.

