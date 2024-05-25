Scrap dealers attack police station in Karachi

KARACHI: Scrap dealers attacked a police station in Karachi to get their men released from the lock up, police said on Friday.

As per details shared by police, over 80 scrap dealers led by their president Iqbal Rind stormed Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station of the port city to get their three men released from the jail.

Police said scrap dealers were arrested for buying spare parts of the snatched motorcycles. The police reacted to the attack and managed to arrest scrap dealers.

Police have registered two cases of the incident against the scrap dealers at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station against over 80 people including six arrested.

Raids were being conducted to arrest their accomplices. Police recovered spare parts of stolen bikes from the arrested suspects. Further investigation is underway.

Karachi police have launched crackdowns on suspected scrap dealers over their alleged involvement in car snatching and theft cases.

A probe conducted by the Karachi police department found scrap dealers’ involvement in car snatching and theft cases.

While addressing a press conference, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Muhammad Kaleem said that a crackdown is being launched on the scrap dealers who are allegedly involved in car theft and snatching cases.