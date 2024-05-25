AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

May 25, 2024

Gas supply to Steel Town: Residents asked to make alternate arrangements

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 05:55am

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) has asked the residents of Steel Town to make alternate arrangements for their domestic gas as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has refused to release funds for the payment of SSGC bill.

According to PSM spokesperson, the ECC in its meeting held in Islamabad on 23rd May 2024, has decided not to release further loan or additional money to Pakistan Steel Mills for payment of gas bills of SSGC. Therefore, the management has asked the residents of Steel Town to make alternate arrangements for their domestic gas by 30th June 2024.

The gas connection may be disconnected by SSGC on 30th June 2024 in case of non-payment of the bill, the PSM management warned.

ECC PSM Pakistan Steel Mills supply gas Steel Town

