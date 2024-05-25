Punjab PA Speaker meets Chinese CG

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with China's Consul General Zhao Shiren at the Assembly Chamber.

The Chinese Consul General congratulated Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on assuming the position of Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. The meeting included discussions on enhancing Pakistan-China relations, CPEC projects, and expanding cooperation in new sectors.

On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that exchanges in various sectors and parliamentary delegations would prove beneficial for both countries.

China is playing the role of a true and sincere friend in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, work has begun on new dimensions of Pakistan-China economic relations. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the province of Punjab has once again embarked on the path of development. During the conversation, the Speaker further stated that CPEC projects hold significance in Pakistan's journey towards sustainable development.

We highly appreciate China's cooperation in Pakistan's construction and development. We will also strengthen people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China. On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren stated that they will work together for the promotion of education, agriculture, trade, and investment.

China values its relationship with Pakistan and will continue to take steps to further enhance cooperation in various sectors with Pakistan. In the meeting, Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhalli and PRO Rao Majid Ali were present.

