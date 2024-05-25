AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

Punjab PA Speaker meets Chinese CG

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 05:55am

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with China's Consul General Zhao Shiren at the Assembly Chamber.

The Chinese Consul General congratulated Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on assuming the position of Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. The meeting included discussions on enhancing Pakistan-China relations, CPEC projects, and expanding cooperation in new sectors.

On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that exchanges in various sectors and parliamentary delegations would prove beneficial for both countries.

China is playing the role of a true and sincere friend in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, work has begun on new dimensions of Pakistan-China economic relations. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the province of Punjab has once again embarked on the path of development. During the conversation, the Speaker further stated that CPEC projects hold significance in Pakistan's journey towards sustainable development.

We highly appreciate China's cooperation in Pakistan's construction and development. We will also strengthen people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China. On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren stated that they will work together for the promotion of education, agriculture, trade, and investment.

China values its relationship with Pakistan and will continue to take steps to further enhance cooperation in various sectors with Pakistan. In the meeting, Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhalli and PRO Rao Majid Ali were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Chinese CG Zhao Shiren Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Punjab PA Speaker

Comments

200 characters

Punjab PA Speaker meets Chinese CG

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Poverty levels have risen: study

Read more stories