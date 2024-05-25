AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-25

PM UAE’s visit to augment economic ties

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 06:00am

LAHORE: Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign direct investment and joint ventures in infrastructure development; electricity generation, water desalination, agricultural based industries, insurance and real estate.

This was stated by the analysts while reacting to the PM Shehbaz Sharif visit to the UAE on Thursday.

Economist Dr Noor Fatima said the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are acquiring new dimensions at all political, economic and social levels emerging into trust-worthy strategic partnership. “Pakistan is one of the most lucrative destinations for UAE investors,” she said, adding: “The bilateral trade between two nations has been steadily growing over the years and people-to-people contacts are constantly on the increase.”

According to her, the visit of the Prime Minister to UAE is important as the incumbent government is focusing on promoting information technology, and artificial intelligence in various sectors of Pakistan's economy, including agriculture, mines and minerals, and industry to enhance exports.

Former ambassador Jamil Ahmed Khan said, “In his tenure as the Chief Minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif enjoyed strong cordial relations with the United Arab Emirates. With the collaboration of the UAE government, Shehbaz managed to successfully complete a number of development projects in the province.”

Jamil Khan said the visit to UAE as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif is giving prime importance to UAE investment in different fields of life including agriculture sector, information technology, power generations and others. He said, “Pakistan can export meat to UAE and for the purpose there is a dire need of quality standard slaughter houses in the country in order to provide quality Halal meat to the gulf country.”

Pakistan uae MENA FDI investments PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak UAE economic ties

