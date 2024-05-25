AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-25

Trade and investment: Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level exchanges

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Lithuania have agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and investment, parliamentary exchanges, education, information technology, labour mobility, connectivity, and cooperation in multilateral forums.

The understanding was reached in the 7th Round of Pakistan-Lithuania Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held here on Friday.

The Pakistan side was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Lithuanian Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Egidijus Meilunas. The Lithuanian delegation also included non-resident Ambassador Recardas Degutis and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that the consultations provided an important opportunity to review the entire scope of bilateral relations and regional and global issues of common interest.

“The two sides agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and investment, parliamentary exchanges, education, Information technology, labour mobility, connectivity, and cooperation in multilateral forums,” it added.

It further stated that the Additional Foreign Secretary briefed his Lithuanian counterpart on the broad contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy, perspectives on regional and global issues, and the challenges related to geopolitical developments.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction at the engagement and cooperation at international forums, including at the United Nations, and agreed to continue supporting each other.

Vice Minister Meilunas also called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi. They expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation, it added.

The two countries are commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

