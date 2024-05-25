NTDC team wins 49th annual inter unit cycling competition

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team has won the 49th annual Inter Unit Cycling competition held in Lahore. Five teams, NTDC, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO and QESCO participated in the competition.

Chief Guest of the ceremony Chief Executive Officer LESCO Engr Shahid Haider gave away trophy to the winning team.

The NTDC team secured first position with 181 points while FESCO team stood second with 94 points. LESCO’s team bagged 77 points, GEPCO got 48 points whereas QESCO’s team remained unable to get any point.

Abdul Basit, the cyclist of NTDC team, won three gold medals and one bronze medal. Awais Khan won three gold medals and one silver medal, Najeeb Ullah Khan got one gold medal, one silver medal and one bronze medal, Ahsan Abbas won two gold medals and one bronze medal while Nisar Ahmed got one gold medal.

Muhammad Sharif and Muhammad Ali Butt were reserve players while Muhammad Zahid Gulfam was the head coach of team.

NTDC management has congratulated the cycling team on winning the 49th annual Inter Unit Cycling competition.

