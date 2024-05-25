AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

New law approved to control underground water extraction

Press Release Published 25 May, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has officially approved a new draft law under the Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to control underground water extraction and prevent water theft. A gazette notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the new law, licenses will be issued for two years for extracting underground water in industrial areas, following all regulations. Meters will be installed on all boreholes, and previous licenses have been cancelled.

Under the new draft, one license will allow for four boreholes. Additional boreholes will require a separate license. For industrial purposes it will be mandatory to get a license from the KWSB for using underground water. The water has been categorised into five types: industrial, groundwater operator, commercial, healthcare and educational institutes, and residential complexes.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KWSC, Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has formed a five member committee for issuing underground water licenses,

The committee will be led by Owais Malik, with members including Muhammad Dilawar Jafri, Muhammad Khalid Farooqui, Mirza Obaid-Ur-Rehman, and Syed Hasnain Abbas. Interested applicants must submit their license applications through the chairman or president of their respective industrial estate to the CEO of the KWSC, The committee will review the applications and decide on approval or rejection.

According to the new law, those with records of water theft or illegal sales will have their licenses revoked under the Subsoil Water Regulation Act 2018.

Boreholes or tube-wells cannot be placed within 330 feet of the KWSC conduits, bulk lines, reservoirs, or pumping stations, and they must not exceed a diameter of 24 inches. Violators will face strict legal action, including immediate license cancellation. If water theft or illegal sales are proven, the KWSC can impose a fine of Rs 5 million on the license holder.

CEO KWSC Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed said that the primary purpose of this new law is to bring those stealing citizens' water from the KWSC lines to book and ensure public revenue.

He added that the implementation of this law would significantly increase the KWSC’s income and stop water theft. He said that the new administration of the KWSC is taking strong measures to ensure a fair distribution of water.

