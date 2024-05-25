Minister opens Center of Excellence for olive research

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday inaugurated the Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training (CEFORT) to provide research and training to farmers on olive cultivation.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurated the centre which will introduce olive varieties suitable for this region.

During the visit of the centre, the minister said that this institution of the Agriculture department is doing research work to introduce new and advanced agricultural technology of crops for rain-fed areas. He further said that this institute should conduct research work according to the problems of rain-fed areas. At present, there is a need for research on fruits, vegetables and other high-value crops in the rain-fed areas, especially in the Pothoar region to promote profitable farming. Agricultural research and development is essential to change the fate of this region.

Director Barani Agricultural Research Institute, Chakwal, Mohammad Ashraf Samra, while giving a briefing, said that Barani Agricultural Research Institute Chakwal is working to introduce high-value crops, especially various traditional fruits. These fruits include blackberry, avocado, nectarine, pistachio etc. Plants of these various fruits are also cultivated by the institution.

Dr Ramzan Ansar, Project Director of the Institute for Olive Research and Training, Chakwal, said that a plant has been set up to facilitate the extraction of olive oil on subsidy to the farmers. Every year, farmers from all over Punjab get olive oil pressed from here.

The minister also visited the stalls of the products produced by the institute. He inspected the institute’s laboratories and distilling plant.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the work of the Institute for Olive Research and Training Chakwal is commendable. Chief Scientist Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad Dr Sajidur Rehman, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director Agriculture Extension Rawalpindi Division, Dr Anjum Ali Butar, Consultant, Agriculture Department were also present on the occasion.

