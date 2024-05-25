Minister blames PTI for spreading hatred against institutions

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for spreading hatred against the institutions.

Talking to media, here Friday, she said, "The PTI founder says that there is a probability of seeing the repetition of 1971. It is the party's [PTI] agenda to spread unrest in the country. Whenever there is unrest in the country, there comes the name of merely one party."

She said those who are taking about the London Plan may remember their own plan. It was from the jail that the PTI founder sent the poisonous article to the British newspaper, she added. About the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bukhari said: "The protests were being held outside the IMF office after penning the letter.”

Expressing her thoughts on the events that transpired on May 9 last year, Bukhari said: "The feelings of every Pakistani are hurt by remembering the events that happened on May 9.

One extremist political group has attacked the Pakistan Army. The May 9 mayhem was the biggest conspiracy against the country. The military installations were attacked through a planned conspiracy to try to malign the institution." She said, "It is important to bring the May 9 culprits to justice to move the country forward."

On the other hand, the Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Khan in a TV programme suggested the provincial government to review the defamation bill passed by the legislature. “There is a need to review the defamation bill of the Punjab Assembly as this bill is not the final word,” the governor said, adding: “The Punjab government should review it again and remove the objectionable clauses.” He said that due to the defamation bill, a storm has arisen in the country and to end it, if needed, he will try to solve the problem by sitting with all the stakeholders.

