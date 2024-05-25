AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

Mayor along with Spain's ambassador visits Frere Hall

PPI Published 25 May, 2024 06:21am

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with the Spain's Ambassador Jose Antonio de Ory visited the Frere Hall, here on Friday. Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Raza Abbas Rizvi, Senior Director Information, Printing and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab said Karachi was an important city in terms of history and civilization as the government had declared historical buildings in Karachi as a national heritage.

During the British era, many historical buildings, including the Frere Hall, Mereweather Tower, and KMC Building were built. Besides Muslims, a large number of Christians, Hindus, Parsis and Sikhs settled in Karachi and it is the largest city in Pakistan in terms of population. Efforts were on to improve the infrastructure of Karachi, he said.

Wahab informed the ambassador about the historical information related to Sadeqeen Art Gallery located in the Frere Hall.

The ambassador expressed deep interest in the historical buildings of Karachi and saw the historical buildings of Karachi from the roof of the Frere Hall. He said Pakistan and Spain had good relations which will be made even better.

