Heatwave spell to stay entire week

KARACHI: Mohenjo Daro is standing out alone to feel the brunt of heatwave as temperature grew there to the season's highest 51 Celsius, the Met Office said on Friday.

The forecaster said that the unrelenting heatwave spell is likely to stay this entire week in the country with temperatures scaling up significantly.

The scorching weather hit Khairpur and Jacobabad with 50 Celsius, each, Rohri, Larkana, Sukkur and Dadu, 49, each, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Padidan, Sibbi, DG Khan 48, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Lesbella and Mithi 47, each.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during next 2 to 3 days," the Met added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024