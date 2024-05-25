AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

‘20 model cattle markets being established in various cities’

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that 20 model cattle markets were being established in different cities; such markets would also be established on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

He disclosed this during his visit to the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) on Friday. He further said that buying and selling of cattle would pick momentum on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, hence all possible facilities should be provided to the traders and buyers in the sacrificial animal markets.

He averred that cattle markets worth Rs 10 billion have been auctioned in the current year under the management of Cattle Market Management Company, but there was still a lot of room for an increase in income. “Establishment of the e-cattle market was an important project of the Punjab government and payment on delivery facility was provided for online purchases", he added.

He welcomed the launching of the 1233 helpline for online shopping information and expressed his satisfaction over the fact that no case of lumpy skin has come to light in the markets of Punjab this year; however, there should be no compromise on cleanliness in cattle markets and provision of cool water should be ensured during the current hot weather.

He showed determination to stop illegal cattle markets and added that immediate action would be taken on complaints of overcharging anywhere.

He averred that cattle markets under the supervision of the government were monitored through drones and CCTV cameras, which has significantly reduced complaints of theft and vandalism.

He directed the officials present in the meeting to review the utilisation of animal excreta from cattle markets, adding that link the Green Waste programme with the Suthra Punjab programme to provide quality sanitation facilities.

On this occasion, PCMMDC Chief Executive Officer Taseer Ahmed briefed the Minister on the working of PCMMDC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC cattle markets Punjab Local Government Zeeshan Rafique PCMMDC

Comments

200 characters

‘20 model cattle markets being established in various cities’

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Poverty levels have risen: study

Read more stories