‘20 model cattle markets being established in various cities’

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that 20 model cattle markets were being established in different cities; such markets would also be established on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

He disclosed this during his visit to the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) on Friday. He further said that buying and selling of cattle would pick momentum on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, hence all possible facilities should be provided to the traders and buyers in the sacrificial animal markets.

He averred that cattle markets worth Rs 10 billion have been auctioned in the current year under the management of Cattle Market Management Company, but there was still a lot of room for an increase in income. “Establishment of the e-cattle market was an important project of the Punjab government and payment on delivery facility was provided for online purchases", he added.

He welcomed the launching of the 1233 helpline for online shopping information and expressed his satisfaction over the fact that no case of lumpy skin has come to light in the markets of Punjab this year; however, there should be no compromise on cleanliness in cattle markets and provision of cool water should be ensured during the current hot weather.

He showed determination to stop illegal cattle markets and added that immediate action would be taken on complaints of overcharging anywhere.

He averred that cattle markets under the supervision of the government were monitored through drones and CCTV cameras, which has significantly reduced complaints of theft and vandalism.

He directed the officials present in the meeting to review the utilisation of animal excreta from cattle markets, adding that link the Green Waste programme with the Suthra Punjab programme to provide quality sanitation facilities.

On this occasion, PCMMDC Chief Executive Officer Taseer Ahmed briefed the Minister on the working of PCMMDC.

