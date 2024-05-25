AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
ATC sends PTI’s Amir Mughal to jail

Fazal Sher Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Mughal to jail in a case registered against him under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Police produced Mughal before ATC judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain for obtaining his physical remand.

The court sent the PTI leader to jail on 14 days’ judicial remand and rejected the police request to grant physical remand of the accused.

PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing,the prosecutor requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused to conduct further investigation and recover an iron rod from him.

During the hearing, the judge asked about the allegation against Mughal.

The prosecution told that the accused tried to attack the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and police during an operation against illegal construction at the PTI’s central office. The accused had a rod on the occasion and police need to remand to recover that rod, the prosecutor said.

The court rejected the police request and sent Mughal to jail.

The city registered a case against Mughal and others on Friday night at Karachi Company police station at the complaint of Muhammad Sajjad area Magistrate under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 353,186,148,149, and 337 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR says that during the operation launched by CDA, Mughal was holding an iron rod along with 25 people attacked police and CDA officials, and also opened aerial firing.

However, the police contingent present on the occasion overpowered and arrested Mughal and other unknown people escaped from the scene.

