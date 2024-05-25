AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
Markets Print 2024-05-25

UAE markets track oil prices lower

Reuters Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

DUBAI: Stocks in the United Arab Emirates declined on Friday, pressured by losses in crude prices as strong US and German economic data sparked concerns that sticky inflation could prolong higher interest rates and curb fuel demand.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial markets - drifted lower on Friday with Brent crude easing 0.74% to $80.76 a barrel by 1032 GMT.

Data on Thursday showed US jobless claims dropped while S&P Global’s Flash PMI survey showed business activity expanded faster than economists forecast in May.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and they generally follow the Fed’s policy moves.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index dropped 0.6%, hitting their lowest level in over 27-months, dragged down by a 6.9% drop in state-run utility firm Abu Dhabi Nation Energy Company, while Abu Dhabi healthcare platform Pure Health Holding shed 5.8%.

Meanwhile, crypto mining firm Phoenix Group gained 4.8%, recovering from six straight sessions of losses that took it below the listing price.

However, Palms Sports jumped 2.6% after the firm acquired an 80% Stake In Yas Physiotherapy Centre.

Oil prices S&P Global GCC UAE markets

