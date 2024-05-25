AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Trade, investment: Aleem-led team to visit Kuwait

Published 25 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation headed by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan will visit Kuwait to boost investment in Pakistan, highlighting possibilities of business projects and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation is expected to have meetings with the Prime Minister of Kuwait and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Power and Petroleum while the Trade Minister of Kuwait will host.

Trade and business activities between the two countries will also be finalised and the visit to Kuwait will be made more useful in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

Federal Minister of the Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan presided over the important consultation meeting regarding the visit to Kuwait in which the necessary issues were finalised.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that during his visit to Kuwait, there will be progress in providing employment to more workforce from Pakistan, especially health professionals and skilled labour, as well as taking the business community into confidence and the private sector.

Pakistan will increase cooperation through taking on board Pakistan’s export companies for dairy farming, meat products, rice and other food items to move forward through accelerated measures, Aleem Khan added.

He further said that the visit by Pakistan’s delegation to Kuwait will be the beginning of a new era of mutual cooperation, improvement in economic affairs and investment for which the relevant departments are preparing with full responsibility.

The federal minister further said that the confidence building between Pakistan and Kuwait will have a positive impact on the country’s economic conditions and the promotion of industries and business activities across the country will be possible.

The meeting was informed that the Ambassador of Pakistan in Kuwait is also on board regarding this visit and has arranged all necessary administrative matters with the Kuwait Authorities. Senior officers of Overseas Manpower, Interior, Economic Affairs, Trade and various ministries also gave a briefing on the possible preparations regarding the visit to Kuwait by the end of this month.

