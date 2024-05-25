Sindh Assembly mourns death of journalist

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday mourned the death a journalist, who succumbed to gunshot injuries, as the information minister pledged to bring the murderers to justice.

At the assembly press gallery, reporters staged a protest demonstration against the killing of journalist Nasrullah Gadani during the proceedings.

The journalist died of the bullet injuries at a local hospital, who was transported from Pano Aqil for the medical treatment after being hit two days ago.

Noticing the chaotic scene at the press gallery, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon took to the house floor, grieving Gadani death from gunshots.

He assured the house that the killers will be taken to task, saying that the Sindh government shifted Nasrullah to Karachi’s hospital by an ambulance from the place where he was shot and injured.

“The PPP believe in freedom of press and is saddened by Nasrullah Gadani’s death,” he said and urged that everyone should have a tolerance to face the press criticism.

During a question hour, Sindh Labour Minister, Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem told the house that there are 5545 factories registered with the government.

He claimed that his government is making efforts to improve living standards of the factory labourers, saying that the Social Security hospital in Sukkur has been upgraded at a cost of Rs5 lakhs.

Replying to a call attention notice, Sindh Energy Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah sought a just gas distribution for his province, which he said, is also producing the natural utility and has the right to its availability.

Saeed Ghani, the Sindh Local Government Minister assured the house that the government’s plan is in place to dispose of offal during Eidul Azha, hoping it will effectually work to help the city stay tidy.

Over last Eid days, he said that the government collected about 105000 tons of offal in the megacity, adding that some 24000 workers will work at 91 spots this year.

The Sindh Assembly passed “The Registration (Sindh Amendment) Ordinance 2024” which the special committee presented with a report. The house will now resume its proceedings on Monday morning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024