AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

PTI central secretariat: Four notices served before razing ‘illegal’ structure: PML-N

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday refuted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claims with regard to the action against its central secretariat in Islamabad allegedly for violating the building bylaws.

Speaking at a news conference, the PML-N leaders shared details of the four notices issued by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from time to time allegedly for violating the building bylaws prior to taking action on Thursday by demolishing a part of the building and sealing its premises.

PTI has termed the action against its central secretariat as a politically motivated move against the party.

However, responding to these allegations, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry dismissed the PTI’s claims that the action was taken without serving any notice, adding that four notices were served on the building for violating the bylaws before the CDA took the action on Thursday.

Giving details, he said that the building on which PTI has established its secretariat was allotted in 1995 as a class-3 shopping centre in G-8 sector. He added that in 2013, its plan was approved and approval for an additional floor was sought, but it was declined by the CDA for being against its building bylaws.

“Despite that the owner of the said building constructed two additional floors over the building in violation of the building bylaws and an additional piece of land of four kanal was illegally encroached upon when it was established as PTI central secretariat,” he claimed.

He also refuted PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan’s claims that the secretariat was raided without any notice. He claimed that the first notice was served on the building in November 2020 during the PTI government and a second notice in February 2021 again during the PTI government.

He further stated that a third notice was served on June 14, 2022, and a fourth notice on September 5, 2022, and a final show cause notice was issued on September 4, 2023, before the CDA took action against the building.

He also accused the PTI leadership of telling “lies” to the nation, saying that Islamabad has its building bylaws and regulations. He added that these rules apply to all and the PTI is not exempted from them.

He also accused the PTI government of maligning the federal government for the operation taken by the CDA under the law.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that PML-N had shifted its secretariat from the F-8 sector to Chak Shehzad when the CDA served a notice for being situated in the residential areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI CDA PMLN Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

Comments

200 characters

PTI central secretariat: Four notices served before razing ‘illegal’ structure: PML-N

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Poverty levels have risen: study

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Read more stories