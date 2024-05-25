Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday continued to tumble on the local market as the world bullion value receded below $2350 an ounce, traders said.

The precious metal lost further Rs1800 to fall down to Rs240200 per tola and Rs1543 to Rs205933 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices receded to $2338 per ounce, down by $17, while silver was available for $30.50 an ounce, traders said.

The local market traded silver for the unchanged Rs2800 per tola and Rs2400.54 per 10 grams.

